Man wanted for murder in Delhi nabbed after six years

New Delhi, April 4 On the run for the last six years, a wanted man was arrested for allegedly thrashing and stabbing a person multiple times in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday, adding that the victim had succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at the hospital.

The accused was identified as Rohit (26), a resident of Delhi and he was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to the police, on January 19, 2018, a man stated in his complaint that at about 3 p.m., one Praveen, along with Rohit and others, physically assaulted his elder brother named Niranjan, stabbed him, and then fled from the scene.

“He took his injured brother to the hospital. However, Niranjan succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar.

Rohit had been absconding since the FIR was registered in 2018 and was declared a Proclaimed Offender.

"During the search for the accused, it was found that renovation work was underway at his house in Delhi. Consequently, information regarding his whereabouts was verified, and ultimately, the team successfully arrested him tactfully after six years,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, he revealed that he had been hiding in various locations, including his hometown in Sivan (Bihar), Gurugram (Haryana), and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), occasionally visiting his family home.

“The accused was presented in court and remanded to Judicial Custody,” the DCP added.

