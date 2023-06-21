Man wanted in rape case nabbed in Delhi, 10-yr-old kidnapped girl rescued

New Delhi, June 21 Delhi Police have arrested a 28-year-old notorious criminal for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an official said, adding that the accused was also found involved in two rape cases, Arms Act and theft registered in the national Capital.

The accused was identified as Mohd. Iqbal, a resident of district Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, on June 19 at around 9.00 p.m., a kidnapping incident of a 10-year-old girl was reported at Nand Nagri police station.

The complainant Akbar, a resident of Sunder Nagri reported that around two weeks ago, his 10-year-old sister-in-law, a resident of Pooja Colony, Loni (Uttar Pradesh) had come to his house for a short stay.

"She was playing in the street in front of his house when one Iqbal, relative of his neighbour, lured and took her along with him," the complainant told police.

During the investigation, one team was given the task of checking CCTV footage of the entire area while another team was sent to check all parks, abandoned places in Delhi.

"Police team scanned and analyzed the CCTV footage and in one of the CCTV cameras, suspect Iqbal was seen taking the victim girl along with him at 6.45 p.m. on the day of incident," said Joy Tirkey, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast).

"One police team was immediately sent to the village of alleged Iqbal. His relatives were interrogated at length and it surfaced that he rarely stayed at his home and mostly kept bad company of anti-social elements in UP. His wife had already left him in 2019. One of his brothers, Azad was in Kasna jail in the NDPS Case," said the official.

Further, it was found that Iqbal had recently brought a woman from Dhampur. "It was also revealed that Iqbal had stayed in some rented room in Mullah Colony in Gazipur area for 15 days and a case rape was also registered against him at Dhampur (UP) police station. He was wanted in the case," said the DCP.

