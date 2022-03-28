Man who posed as gangster to make ransom calls to bizman, held

Gurugram, March 28 Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly making a ransom call to a businessman, posing as a notorious gangster, to demand Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill him.

Gurugram Police on Monday said, a complaint was filed by Rohit Kapoor, a resident of DLF Phase-5 at the Sushant Lok police station on March 26.

He alleged that he received a WhatsApp call from some unknown person who claimed to be Neeraj Bawana and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, otherwise he would be killed in two days.

Acting on the complaint, the police formed two teams to probe the matter. The technical team collected and analysed the technical data and in pursuance thereof raids were conducted in several locations of Gurugram. Police apprehended the accused from Kadarpur Chowk of Gurugram on Sunday along with an illegal weapon.

He was identified as Deepak alias Mithi, a resident of the Faridabad district. The mobile phone used in the crime was recovered from him.

"The accused was recently out on bail. He along with his accomplices hatched a plan. Four cases of attempt to murder, snatching and quarrels were registered against the accused. An illegal weapon, 2 live cartridges and a car was recovered from his possession," Preet Pal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime), said.

