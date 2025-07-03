Manali-Leh Highway Shut After Landslide; Traffic Diverted via Rohtang Pass

Near the first snow gallery in the Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh, a landslide has led to the temporary closure of the Manali-Leh National Highway (NH-3). The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing the debris and resuming traffic. Rohtang Pass is being used to redirect all cars. According to the most recent government data, landslides, flash floods, and torrential rains have caused devastation throughout the state of Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season, leaving at least 51 people dead and 22 people missing.

On July 2, a cumulative damage assessment report spanning the period from June 20 to July 1 was released by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), which is part of the Department of Revenue, Government of Himachal Pradesh. According to the report, there has been serious harm to public infrastructure, private property, animals, and human lives in all 12 districts of the state. "A total of 51 deaths have been reported so far due to various reasons such as flash floods, drowning, landslides, lightning strikes, and road accidents. The number of missing persons is currently 22. Mandi district is the worst affected, with 10 deaths and all 34 missing cases, mainly because of flash floods and cloudbursts," the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in its report.

According to the report, 103 people have been hurt in instances linked to the monsoon. Significant harm to infrastructure and property



Of the 204 homes the state has reported damaged, 22 (both Pucca and Kaccha constructions) were completely destroyed. 84 stores, labour huts, and cattle stables have also been impacted. The estimated cost of the damage to private property is Rs 88.03 lakh.



The extent of the damage to public infrastructure is even worse, at an astounding Rs 283.39 crore (Rs 28,339.81 lakh). The Public Works Department (PWD), Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV), and the power industry are the areas most severely impacted.