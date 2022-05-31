Mandaviya inaugurated Vocational Training Centre in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, says it will create huge employment opportunities

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday inaugurated CIPET's Vocational Training Centre in Bhavnagar in Gujarat and said that it will create huge employment opportunities in future for the youth

This was the 45th such vocational training centre of CIPET across the country, aimed at providing quality training and creating a competent workforce for the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry.

At the outset, Mandaviya appreciated the capabilities CIPET has in creating a skilled workforce.

He said that CIPET in Bhavnagar has strong potential to become an important cog in the wheel of the development of Bhavnagar.

"Owing to the vibrant petrochemical industry in Gujarat, such centres would create the much needed skilled manpower for the industry and will create employment for our youth. CIPET will fulfil this need for skilled manpower in the Chemical and Petrochemical industry," he said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating skilled manpower and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Health Minister said, "The industry is developing at the rate of 10 per cent in the country and this can only sustain if we invest in our workforce apart from Industrial infrastructure."

He said that CIPET solves this practical problem and needs of the industry by providing a model of Self Sustainable institution and Industry-Academia collaboration. Apart from training, CIPET has been able to provide job opportunities to students, out of 1 lakh passouts every year, 90 per cent of the students get placed in the industry, he added.

"CIPET is a premier Academic institution for higher and technical education under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers fully devoted in all the domains of plastics viz:- Design, CAD/CAM/CAE, Tooling and Mould Manufacturing, Production Engineering, Testing and Quality Assurance. CIPET operates from various locations spread across the country to cater the needs of the Polymer and allied industries," the ministry added.

Its objective remains to provide qualified professionals at various skill levels through academic Long Term, Short Term, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Development Programs in the area of Petrochemicals including plastics.

CIPET offers technology support and consultancy services in the areas of Design, Tooling, CAD/CAM/CAE, Plastics Processing, Testing and Quality Assurance, Inspection Services and Calibration to the Petrochemical Industries including Plastic Industries.

CIPET also undertakes Research and Application Development in the Petrochemicals sector including Plastics, Synthetic Rubber, Technical Textiles, Solvents, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Additives, Explosives, Adhesives and Coatings. They also work on increasing the professional competency of faculty by providing an opportunity for faculty to upgrade their qualification and technical expertise through Advanced Training Programs, it added.

Member of Parliament, Legislative assembly, Dr Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Professor Shishir Sinha, Director General, CIPET along with senior officials of CIPET and ministry were also present at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor