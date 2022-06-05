Mandaviya inaugurates National Food Laboratory in Bihar's Raxaul

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the National Food Laboratory (NFL) on Sunday in Raxaul of Bihar's East Champaran district.

The inauguration took place in the presence of the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Government of Nepal, Mahendra Rai Yadav.

According to a press release, the NFL at Raxaul, established by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is a modern facility equipped with advanced facilities and infrastructure for testing of food samples entering India.

It will support enhanced bilateral trade between India and Nepal by reducing the time taken for testing samples of food and agricultural exports of Nepal which currently need to be sent to Delhi or Kolkata for testing.

The creation of an upgraded laboratory at Raxaul was a longstanding request of Nepal's exporters which now stands fulfilled. The NFL is yet another reflection of India's commitment to improving connectivity, trade and border infrastructure with Nepal as part of its "Neighbourhood First" policy.

( With inputs from ANI )

