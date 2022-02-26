Mandaviya launches Polio National Immunization Day - 2022, administers polio drops to children

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday launched the "Polio National Immunization Day - 2022" by administering polio drops to children aged less than five years.

As a part of the national immunization drive, Mandaviya at the Health Ministry office administered the polio drops to children himself.

Later, in a tweet, Mandaviya said that to build Healthy India, it is necessary for the children to stay healthy and requested the family members to come forward and get their children administered polio drops.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor