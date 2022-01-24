Mandaviya to hold meeting with health ministers of 9 states, UTs on COVID situation tomorrow

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact virtually with the health ministers of nine states and union territories over the COVID-19 situation at 10:30 am on January 25, the official sources informedon Monday.

According to sources, these states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Earlier, Union Health Minister had interacted with the Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.

In the meeting, he had advised that states must review the strengthening of health infrastructure, establish teleconsultation hubs in every district and focus on raising awareness on available services.

Meanwhile, India reported a down surge in the COVID 19 cases as the country recorded 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

According to government sources to ANI, "it is expected to reduce COVID-19 cases by February 15."

( With inputs from ANI )

