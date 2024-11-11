Mandya Car Fire: Four-Wheeler Bursts Into Flames on Highway Near APMC Office in Karnataka (Watch Video)

A car burst into flames near the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) office in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Sunday night, November 10. According to the report, a person named Madan was travelling from Kengeri to Kushalnagar in Bangalore when he smelled burning in the car.

After noticing the fire, he parked his vehicle on the side of the highway. Initially, a thick smoke appeared, and later, the car burst into flames. Madan and his friend escaped unharmed. After receiving the information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

VIDEO | A car caught fire on a highway near Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) office in Mandya district of Karnataka on Sunday night. Further details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JGnixk0q79 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2024

The news agency PTI shared visuals showing a car bursting into flames and firefighters trying to douse the raging blaze.

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place on National Highway-65 in Zaheerabad on Sunday afternoon after a container lorry carrying eight electric vehicle (EV) cars from Mumbai to Hyderabad caught fire. All the company's vehicles were gutted into flames, and the driver sustained minor burn injuries. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were doused by firefighters from the Zaheerabad fire station.