'Maneater' dogs kill woman in Bihar's Begusarai, eat flesh

Patna, Dec 14 A woman in Bihar's Begusarai district was killed by a pack of stray "maneater" dogs on Wednesday, sending panic across the region.

The deceased was identified as Mira Devi, 53, wife of Raj Kumar Sharma, a native of ward number 11 of Bachwara police station in Begusarai.

As per her husband's statement, she went to an agriculture field to look after the crops and was returning home when a pack of 15 stray dogs attacked her.

The dogs even ate her flesh as flesh from her hands and legs was missing.

"When she did not return home, we went there and found a pack of stray dogs on a human body. I raised the alarm and soon a large number of villagers assembled there. We chased away the dogs from the place. But by then, my wife had died and her body was found in mutilated condition," Sharma said.

In the last one year, at least persons were killed by a pack of stray dogs in the region and 17 others sustained injuries.

