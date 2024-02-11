Mangaluru Dog Show: Karavali Canine Club Organizes All-Breed Dog Show Championship - Video

Karavali Canine Club organized an all-breed dog show at the Karavali ground in Mangaluru on Sunday, February 11. This marked the 17th edition of the all-breed championship, attracting owners of different breeds to participate in the show.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, 150 German Shepherd dogs from all over the country arrived in the port city of Mangaluru to take part in the dog show. The dogs, brought from various parts of the country, exhibited behavior according to the suggestions of the handlers and keepers at the show.

Video:

The judge assessed the animals as they ran through the rink, evaluating their character, endurance, movement, anatomy, expression, and breed standard. Competitions were held in various categories including four to six months, six to nine months, nine to 12 months, 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months, and 24 months and above, for both male and female dogs with long coats and short coats.