Mangaluru: Two Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas During Routine Inspection at MRPL

Tragic accident took place in Mangalur refinery and Petrochemicals Limited where two people lost life due to gas leak. Deceased used to work as a senior operators in the factory. The incident occurred during a routine inspection at the refinery premises on Thursday July 10. Both were experienced operators and were reportedly conducting regular maintenance checks on a tank platform when they were found unconscious.

Deceased identified as Deep Chandra (33) from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and Bijil Prasad (33) from Kerala. Despite of protective gears both mistakenly inhaled hydrogen sulfide gas which is one of the toxic and flammable compound often found in petroleum refining. Following the incident, emergency team from MRPL’s fire and safety division rushed to the scene and transported the unconscious workers to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, during the treatment both of them succumbed due to exposure of gas.

#WATCH | Mangaluru, Karnataka: Two senior operators were found unconscious on top of a tank platform in Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) premises. They were rescued and shifted to a hospital, where they died during treatment. Minor hydrogen sulfide gas leakage… pic.twitter.com/vxQPt3obks — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2025

A case will be registered based on the statement of victims' family said Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru.