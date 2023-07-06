Manhunt launched for miscreant who made hoax bomb call in Bengaluru

By IANS | Published: July 6, 2023 10:29 AM 2023-07-06T10:29:47+5:30 2023-07-06T10:30:03+5:30

Bengaluru, July 6 A manhunt has been launched for the miscreant who made a hoax bomb call to ...

Manhunt launched for miscreant who made hoax bomb call in Bengaluru | Manhunt launched for miscreant who made hoax bomb call in Bengaluru

Manhunt launched for miscreant who made hoax bomb call in Bengaluru

Next

Bengaluru, July 6 A manhunt has been launched for the miscreant who made a hoax bomb call to a mosque in communally-sensitive Shivajinagar locality in the city, police said on Thursday.

The incident had created panic and tension among the locals and police.

Following the incident late on Wednesday night, a search operation was carried out.

Notably, the miscreant had called the National Police helpline 112 and claimed that terrorists had planted a bomb on the premises of the Azam Mosque of Shivajinagar.

Immediately, the officials of fire force and emergency services, police department, bomb disposal squad were rushed to the spot and a search operation was conducted.

Preliminary inquiries have indicated that the call was made from outside Bengaluru to create panic and tension.

Shivajinagar police have lodged a case and are investigating it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : National Police Academy National Police Agency National Police Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy National Police University Afghan national police National police memorial Ukrainian national police Svp national police academy British national police chiefs' council