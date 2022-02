Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss delay in funds for flood relief activities in Tamil Nadu

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the prolonged delay in releasing the funds for flood relief activities in Tamil Nadu.

Parts of Tamil Nadu had witnessed heavy rainfall last year, leading to floods in parts of the state.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor