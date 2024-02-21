Manipal University Student Jumps to Death Off College Buidling Amid Exam Malpractice Investigation

A 20-year-old second-year BSc student at Manipal University in Karnataka tragically took his own life by jumping from a six-storey building on the college campus. The student, identified as Satyam Suman from Bihar, made this drastic decision after being caught engaging in unfair exam practices. Satyam was pursuing his BSc in the allied health department at Mahe University.

The incident occurred during ongoing exams, with a video capturing the moment circulating widely on social media. In the footage, Satyam can be seen standing on the edge of the roof before jumping off, causing panic among fellow students who witnessed the event.According to Udupi Additional Superintendent of Police Parameshwar Ananth Hegde, Satyam was expelled from the examination hall after being caught in malpractice. The subsequent humiliation he faced led to his tragic decision to end his life. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have registered a case in connection with it.



