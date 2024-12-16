Manippady's U-turn on Waqf issue due to political pressure: Dy CM Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Monday said that the former Chairman of the State Minorities Commission, Anwar Manippady, was doing a U-turn due to political pressure.

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, he said, “I watched Anwar Manippady’s statements on social media. He had said that he had written to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The Chief Minister has also quoted his statements in a post on X. The records won’t go anywhere, let him release the documents before we do.”

He was replying to queries on Anwar Manippady retracting his statement.

Asked about the CM’s statement that the investigation must be handed over to the CBI, he said, “All facts are before us. Let the CBI write to the state government seeking permission to investigate, we will think about it then. We will not hand this over to the CBI. The BJP knows this and hence are seeking a CBI enquiry."

Asked why so much confusion was being created about this issue, he said the media was the one doing it.

“You are the one who is creating the confusion. You have reported what Anwar said and the CM has also quoted his statement in a post. Anwar has been made to issue a new statement to cover it up. The media should investigate it,” he said.

Asked about Anwar’s statement that Congress leaders had made an offer to him, he said, “He should have said this earlier itself. What is the use of saying it now? What one says in power is more important.”

On Sunday, Anwar Manipaddy refuted the bribery charge made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra stating that Congress leaders had offered him bribes to suppress the Waqf encroachment report.

Anwar Manipaddy further said that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had genuine concern for Muslims, he should hand over his report on Waqf encroachments to the CBI.

On Saturday, CM Siddaramaiah alleged that B.Y. Vijayendra had “tried to bribe” the former Minority Commission Chairman with Rs 150 crore during the previous government to suppress a probe into Waqf property encroachments.

Vijayendra challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday on the floor of the House to hand over the Waqf probe to the CBI.

“Including the allegation against me of offering Rs 150 crore to the former Minority Commission Chairman to hush up the issue, the encroachments of Waqf properties by Congress leaders should be handed over to the CBI,” he demanded.

