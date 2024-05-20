Manipur: Army Engages in Fierce Gunfight, Rescues 75 Women from Insurgents

The military announced on Sunday that the army engaged in a fierce gunfight with suspected insurgents and successfully rescued 75 women from a social and cultural institution in Manipur. The incident took place on May 16, when a group of armed individuals began firing towards Uyok at 10:45 pm. Uyok is situated in the foothills.

The Assam Rifles in a post on X said soldiers "brought down heavy fire" on the unknown armed people, during which they also evacuated 75 Meira Paibis, a women-only social and cultural institution of the valley-dominant Meitei community.

The Assam Rifles also posted visuals of two soldiers firing a mortar at the suspected insurgents. Sources indicated that the use of mortars to bombard the attackers' positions in the dark suggests the assault on Uyok village was so intense that it required a very strong response. The Meira Paibis have thanked the Assam Rifles and the army for evacuating and rescuing them. They were brought to Leimaram.

The hill-dominant Kuki-Zo tribes have set up bunkers on most of the hills surrounding Manipur's valley areas, where the Meiteis live. The Meiteis have accused the Kuki-Zo tribes of shooting at anyone, including farmers in the foothills, without provocation, while the Kuki-Zo tribes have alleged that the Meiteis are attempting to take over hill areas with frequent attacks.

Since ethnic violence broke out between the two communities in May 2023, over 220 people have died and thousands have been internally displaced.