Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: EC change the dates of Manipur assembly polls

The EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.

After changing the dates the EC also released the statement in which he stated that "The Commission recently visited Manipur on 7-8, February to review election preparedness and held interaction with Political Parties, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other State-level officers, Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police Director General Assam Rifles and other Law Enforcement Agencies and other relevant stake holders. Various issues and ground situations were presented to the Commission during the visit."

"The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of a poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur 27th Feb to 28th Feb 2022 for phase 1. For phase 2, 3rd March to 5th March" it stated.