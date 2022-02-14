Manipur: BJP Govt brought development, confidence in state, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a public meeting in Imphal, said that Manipur was known for violence and blockades but after the BJP government in 2017, the state is known for development and confidence.

Singh added that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was formed at the Centre, the face and fortune of the North East is changing.

"In the last 70 years, Manipur and other North-East states were largely ruled by the Congress and it neglected the people. It was a clear reflection of Congress' mindset of anti-development and anti-North East mindset. Manipur got rail connectivity only after PM Narendra Modi took the initiative, he said.

"Former PM Atal Vihari Vajpai showed concern for North-East states and created a dedicated Ministry and special package for North-East states. In the last seven years, the North-East Region has witnessed a significant downfall in violence cases and we are ready for dialogue with insurgent groups to maintain peace in the region," he said.

"BJP has improved the delivery mechanism in the entire country and made it transparent. And the system is helping people in Manipur to get direct benefits from Central Government schemes. BJP is committed to ending corruption and it is working towards it. BJP has a credible track record of development but on the other hand, Congress has broken records, he said.

The Defence Minister informed, "Around 3,450 artisans and weavers of Manipur are connected to Government e-Marketplace (GEM) because we want people of Manipur close to our heart," he said.

Ranjith Singh also had lunch at the house of Kargil war hero. He had lunch with his wife and other family members of deceased Yumnam Kalleshor Kom of 1st Naga Regiment in Imphal. He died in Drass Sector during Operation Vijay in Kargil.

( With inputs from ANI )

