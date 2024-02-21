Manipur Board Exams See Drop in Students Amid Ethnic Violence

Against the backdrop of ethnic violence, an official revealed on Wednesday that the count of students sitting for the Class 12 state board examinations in Manipur has decreased by roughly 5,000 this year, with the total now exceeding 31,000. According to the official, last year witnessed an enrollment of more than 36,000 students for the Council of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams (COHSEM) held across 120 centers throughout the state.

The number of students and examination centres has decreased this year as compared to last year due to the prevailing law and order situation, COHSEM Chairman T Ojit Singh said. He stated that approximately 31,000 students would be taking the council's examinations starting Wednesday across 111 centers.

This year's examinations were initially planned to be held at 114 centers. However, due to the ongoing situation in remote areas of hills and valley districts, three schools—one each in Kakching, Imphal East, and Chakpikarong—have been excluded from the list.

