Manipur CM N Biren Singh urges people with arms not to attack, appeals to maintain peace

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 20 : Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace and urged those with arms not to attack so that normalcy can be restored.

"I appeal to the people who are with arms not to attack anything. Please maintain peace so that we can resource normalcy in the state....," said N Biren Singh while talking to reporters.

Earlier on Monday, CM N Biren Singh visited some relief camps in the state and said that the state government is soon going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate the people temporarily.

"I visited some relief camps and people are suffering. State Government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily," Manipur CM said.

"Around 3000-4000, houses will be constructed...We are looking for the place where the construction can be done," he further stated.

On the intervening night of June 18-19, an Indian Army soldier was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village on which Manipur CM said he will hold a review meeting of the security, how it happened.

"Now, I am going to have a review meeting of the security, how it happened and how it can be prevented in the future. These types of things have to be stopped immediately...," Manipur CM said.

The soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is currently stable.

In a tweet, Spear Corps said, "Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area. One Army Soldier sustained Gun Shot Wound, was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable. Additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress."

The Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-affected area in Imphal Valley on Sunday.

Last week, on Wednesday, miscreants tried to burn down the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West. His home was partly burnt.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

