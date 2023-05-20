Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Shirui

By ANI | Published: May 20, 2023 08:58 PM 2023-05-20T20:58:55+5:30 2023-05-20T21:00:03+5:30

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 20 : An earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale rocked Manipur's Shirui village on ...

Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Shirui | Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Shirui

Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Shirui

Next

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 20 : An earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale rocked Manipur's Shirui village on Saturday evening.

The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur.

The depth of the earthquake was 31 km.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 3km northwest of Shirui in Manipur at around 7.31 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 31 km," National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

Earlier on February 28 this year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Noney district of Manipur.

The quake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km.

On February 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul in the morning.

The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Imphal National center for seismology Ncs india Disney India All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India Fifa U 17 World Cup India All India Football Federation United India