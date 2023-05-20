Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Shirui

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 20 : An earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale rocked Manipur's Shirui village on Saturday evening.

The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur.

The depth of the earthquake was 31 km.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 3km northwest of Shirui in Manipur at around 7.31 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 31 km," National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

Earlier on February 28 this year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Noney district of Manipur.

The quake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km.

On February 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul in the morning.

The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor