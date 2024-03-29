Manipur: EC asks authorities to take adequate steps to ensure voting by violence-hit displaced people

Imphal, March 29 The Election Commission has directed the authorities in Manipur to arrange adequate provisions to ensure and facilitate all Internally Displaced People (IDPs) to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections at the special polling stations without any difficulty.

The special polling stations would be set up in all the relief camps in different districts so that the voters among the IDPs could cast their votes in the two phases of Lok Sabha elections on April 19 and 26.

A six-member Election Commission team led by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner arrived in Imphal on Thursday and conducted a thorough review of the election preparedness.

Joint Chief Electoral officer Ramananda Nongmeikapam said that it was emphasised in the review meeting that adequate and wide campaigns would be done for voting at the special polling stations so that no eligible voter is left behind.

"District Election Officers have also been advised to take utmost care and ensure that all protocols as stipulated by Commission should be complied in letter and spirit," he said.

The Manipur government is currently operating around 320 relief camps with more than 59,000 men, women and children staying there.

The EC delegation interacted with Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar and senior officials of Manipur government and discussed the overall preparedness of the state and the official team of Manipur led by Chief Secretary assured to ensure and facilitate a free and fair poll and also to ensure level playing field and objectivity during the poll process.

The Election Commission team also reviewed the activities of various enforcement agencies including state Police, Assam Rifles, Airport Authority of India, Civil Aviation, State Level Bankers Committee, CBIS and Customs, Excise, BCAS, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Enforcement Directorate, taxation, forest, income tax, Narcotics Control Bureau, CISF, Postal Department and Reserve Bank of India.

The enforcement agencies were directed to have strict vigilance on the movement of cash, liquor, drugs and put up effective enforcement mechanisms to ensure inducement-free elections.

The need to coordinate among the enforcement agencies was reiterated.

The EC team also reviewed the preparedness of elections with the District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police of all 16 districts.

Officials of the EC team also undertook field visits to Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.

