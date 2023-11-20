Manipur: Flight operations suspended for few hours at Imphal Airport after sighting of 'UFO'

Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport experienced a temporary suspension of flight operations for over three hours on Sunday as the Indian Air Force (IAF) Eastern Command activated an air defense mechanism in response to the sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO). The airspace closure was initiated based on visual inputs from the Imphal airport.

At 2:30 pm, the Imphal Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a telephonic message from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room, reporting the presence of a UFO flying above the terminal building. The object moved southwards above the ATC, remaining stationary for a period, before shifting southwest of the airfield. It was visible until 4:05 pm and then disappeared. The white-colored UFO was observed by various individuals, including ATS personnel, the public, local police, airline staff, and CISF personnel.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated that the UFO was visible to the naked eye and became invisible with the onset of dusk. At 3:55 pm, the IAF Eastern Command initiated "Mission Red & Mission Blue," scrambling fighter planes in the Imphal airspace until 5:35 pm. Normal flight operations resumed at 5:50 pm after receiving clearance from the IAF. The incident adds a mysterious dimension to routine air travel, with authorities responding promptly to ensure safety.

Tensions persist in Manipur

Notably, Manipur has been experiencing heightened tensions due to ethnic clashes since May, resulting in over 180 casualties. The focal point of the crisis involved a proposal to grant Meiteis Scheduled Tribe status, which was subsequently revoked. Additionally, there were attempts to displace tribals residing in protected forest areas. Meiteis constitute 53% of Manipur's population, primarily residing in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40%, mainly residing in the hill districts.