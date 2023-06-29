Manipur government to reissue lost documents of displaced people

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 29 : The Manipur Government is making efforts to reissue lost or destroyed documents and cards of people who were displaced from their native villages and are now in relief camps.

Such documents include Bank Passbooks, CMHT cards, Ayushman Bharat Cards, Ration Cards, Old age pension cards, and Aadhaar Card.

The Additional Chief Secretary (RD&PR) of the Manipur government informed that there is a provision under MGNREGA that special MGNREGA job cards can be prepared for those persons who are presently in relief camps across the State. These job cards will be of temporary nature until the beneficiaries could return to their native villages.

The Deputy Commissioners through the BDOs will start the preparation of the cards and identification of works which can be taken up.

For those persons in relief camps in urban areas, work under the MGNREGA job cards could be taken up in the nearest rural area. As instructed by the Commissioner (Health), CMOs and staffs are visiting the relief camps and are collecting necessary details for reconstruction/regeneration of CMHT and Ayushman Bharat cards.

An agency, namely, Medi Assist Insurance TPA pvt ltd was working with the Health department in this regard. Regarding reconstruction/regeneration of lost/destroyed Aadhaar Card of persons in the relief camps, the Commissioner (Home) informed that it can be done through the existing operators. However, the physical presence of the persons and internet connectivity on the spot i.e., in the relief camps would be required.

It will begin with the inhabitants of Relief camps who can be transported to & from the DC Office/SDO Office, where Aadhaar Cards can be regenerated and biometric data can be captured. The officials of Social Welfare department informed that necessary notification has been issued regarding reconstruction of cards of beneficiaries under the department who are presently in the relief camps.

The District Social Welfare Officers visit the relief camps and are collecting necessary details for regeneration/reconstruction of the cards. A responsible person/official for each relief camp are assigned, who are to visit the camps to ensure that all eligible persons are covered.

The Commissioner (CAF&PD) informed that the District Supply Officers (DSOs) have been designated as nodal officers in each district to take up the task of reconstruction of lost/destroyed ration cards under NSA of the persons in the relief camps.

He further opined that the issue could be approached from two angles, firstly, for those persons whose NSA cards have been destroyed and secondly for those persons who are eligible but do not possess a ration card as yet. The DSOs of Imphal West and Imphal East have started visiting the relief camps for collection of necessary details, and other DSOs are following suit.

The Director, Institutional Finance informed that visit to the relief camps will be started by the LDMs of the districts in consultation with the Deputy Commissioners concerned. The list of relief camps will be shared with the LDMs and the officials of the Banks will visit the relief camps in their service area.

