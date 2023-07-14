Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey visits relief camp in Imphal East

Imphal East (Manipur) [India], July 14 : Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday visited a relief camp at Naorem Birahari College at Khundrakpam in Imphal East district and interacted with the displaced people who have taken shelter there.

According to an official statement, a total of 296 displaced people are there at the relief camp.

The Governor heard about the grievances and hardships faced by the people and assured them of extending all possible help.

She also enquired about the facilities and amenities which are being provided to the people and directed the district administration to improve whatever is necessary.

She also informed that she has directed the Chief Secretary to provide all requirements to the displaced people in relief camps.

The governor asked the district administration to initiate skill training for the displaced people.

While interacting with the people in the camp, the Governor said, "With the Centre's help, the state government is making all efforts to bring the situation to normal where all the communities including the Meiteis and Kukis can live together as usual."

Condemning all forms of violence, the Governor said that it can bring no solution. She further said that only meaningful dialogue will bring an amicable solution and therefore all stakeholders should come forward for talks.

"Only then peace and normalcy will be restored. More than 60,000 security personnel have been deployed in the State for the same," Governor said.

"Search operations to nab miscreants have been continued and a large amount of arms have been recovered. Bunkers have also been removed in many places."

On resettlement of the displaced people, the Governor said, "As a temporary measure, pre-fabricated houses are being built at Sawombung and the displaced people will be there until the situation permits them to return to their respective places."

She added, "Adequate compensation will also be given to the people for their burnt houses and properties."

She urged all communities and stakeholders to come forward for talks and to cooperate with the Government in bringing normalcy and peace to the state.

Talking about her initiatives to restore peace, she said, "A communities meeting will be held at Raj Bhavan to discuss the issue soon."

The Governor distributed blankets to the families in the camps. She also distributed fans and rice cookers to the displaced people.

Secretary to Governor, Bobby Waikhom accompanied the Governor on the visit. Khundrakpam MLA Lokeshwar Singh, Imphal East DC Khumanthem Diana, Imphal East SP were also present during the visit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor