Manipur govt holds meeting with stakeholders to restore peace

Imphal, Jan 30 In a bid to restore normalcy and peace, Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and other officials on Thursday held a meeting with various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), district level officers of different departments in tribal inhabited Kangpokpi District.

An official said that the newly appointed Chief Secretary accompanied by police chief and Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar listened to the grievances and views of the CSOs and all other stakeholders in the Kangpokpi District.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of working together step by step and mutually cooperating with each other. He also took suggestions from CSOs on feasible solutions to the problems faced by the people and made an assurance that the government is committed to resolving these issues.

The meeting served as a platform for open communication and collaboration between the government and various organisations, the official said.

Later in the evening, the Chief Secretary and other top officials accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi, Mahesh Chaudhari, the Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi, Manoj Prabhakar and other officials visited the prefabricated houses in Ngahmun village, Champhai Sub-Division.

In the prefabricated houses, the violence-hit people, who are now sheltered in various relief camps in the district, would be shifted soon.

Prashant Kumar Singh, who joined as the Chief Secretary of the trouble-torn state on January 15 replacing Vineet Joshi, during his visit, not only took stock of the living conditions of the inmates but also distributed essential items to them.

This act of kindness and support from the Deputy Commissioner would surely bring some comfort and hope to these displaced individuals during this difficult time, the official said.

Meanwhile, various security forces continued their search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts and recovered some arms and ammunition on Thursday.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor