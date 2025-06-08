Manipur govt suspends Net services in five districts after tension erupts

Imphal, June 8 The Manipur government has suspended Internet and mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of five valley districts for five days after widespread protests in Imphal East and Imphal West districts following the reported arrest of a leader of the Meitei radical outfit ‘Arambai Tenggol’, officials have said.

Manipur’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), N. Ashok Kumar, in an order, issued late on Saturday night, said, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state of Manipur especially in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur.”

“...there is an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services,” the order said.

It said that Internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN services, were suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts for five days, effective Saturday midnight.

The suspension of Internet and mobile data services would not be effective for those cases where the state government exempts and allows for whitelisting. The order is being passed ex parte in view of the emergent situation, the order said, adding that any person found guilty for violation of aforesaid orders would be liable for legal action.

Earlier on Saturday night, protests erupted in certain parts of Imphal after the reported arrest of a leader of the Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol.

The protesters burnt tyres and old furniture in the middle of an important road at Kwakeithel and Uripok in Imphal West District, demanding the immediate release of the leader. Additional security forces led by senior officials have been deployed in both Imphal East and Imphal West districts to bring the situation under control.

Police officials are tight-lipped about the reported arrest of the Arambai Tenggol leader. BJP's Rajya Sabha member Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba was seen on the street late on Saturday night, angrily talking with the security officials about the arrest.

