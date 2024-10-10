Manipur govt to give priority to violence hit displaced youths in provide training

Imphal, Oct 10 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that priorities for various skill development training programmes would be given to those youths who are displaced due to ethnic violence.

Inaugurating a training centre and three-night shelters for Building and Other Construction Workers (BOC) workers here, the Chief Minister said that since the state government cannot provide jobs to all the educated youths, the government has taken up initiatives to provide skill-based training courses to make youths employable at genuine companies.

“Priorities for the training programme would be given to the youths who are presently displaced from their homes and villages and staying in different places,” Singh said.

The state government has established 302 relief camps to provide shelter to 59,414 internally displaced persons.

He further expressed his desire for the public to work unitedly to bring an amicable solution to the current ethnic crisis in the state.

The Chief Minister maintained that the government had been taking up all possible measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the state.

Addressing the function, he stated that since the formation of the BJP government in the state (in 2017), the government has been extending unwavering support to the working class of society.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower and encourage working women in the state, a project worth around Rs 150 crores has been sanctioned for the construction of working women's hostels in 10 different locations in the state, Singh stated.

Also, around 10 crores have been sanctioned for the construction of skill development centres for youths in the Takyel area, he added.

Further, he stated that loans up to Rs 10 lakhs with 30 per cent subsidy are made available to the weaker section of the society under One ‘Family One Livelihood Scheme’ to enhance the standard of living and appealed to the people to avail the benefits.

