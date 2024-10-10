Manipur Government Announces ₹13.3 Crore Compensation for Farmers Affected by Ethnic Strife

The Manipur government has announced a compensation package of Rs 13.3 crore for 2,072 farmers affected by the ongoing ethnic strife that has persisted for 17 months. This decision comes after the state's recommendation and approval from Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

This funding will provide relief under Phase II of the ‘Compensatory Crop Package,’ aimed at assisting farmers whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the ongoing law and order crisis. The state's Commissioner (Home), N. Ashok Kumar, stated that the financial assistance reflects the government’s commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by farmers during this turmoil.

The notification emphasized the importance of timely support for farmers, many of whom rely on agriculture for their sustenance. In addition, the government has ensured security for farmers during their agricultural activities.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh highlighted the significant impact on the agricultural sector, noting that farmlands belonging to 5,554 farmers have been affected, jeopardizing their livelihoods.

In a broader initiative, the state government is also implementing the Manipur Startup scheme, which will provide financial support of up to Rs 10 lakh through the Chief Ministers Entrepreneurship Support Scheme (CMESS) for eligible entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses. The targeted number of beneficiaries under Phase 1 of this initiative is 5,000.

The financial support structure includes 65% as a loan, 30% as a subsidy, and 5% as margin money, with loans being collateral-free under the CGTMSE / Manipur Credit Guarantee Scheme (MCGS).

The ethnic strife in Manipur has resulted in the tragic loss of over 230 lives, with 11,133 houses set ablaze, including 4,569 homes completely destroyed. Authorities have registered 11,892 cases related to the violence, which erupted in May last year. To assist the affected population, the state government has established 302 relief camps for 59,414 internally displaced persons.

