Manipur health centre torched by unknown attackers, gun battle among two groups

Imphal, Sep 12 A primary health centre in Manipur's restive Jiribam district was burnt down by unidentified armed attackers and an exchange of fire took place between two groups, police said on Thursday.

A police official in Imphal said that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the primary health centre, near the Borobekra police outpost in Jiribam, adjoining southern Assam, was set afire.

In another incident in the same district, an exchange of fire took place between two groups of armed cadres.

More details of both incidents are awaited.

Except for Jiribam, no other acts of violence were reported from anywhere in the trouble-torn state, which witnessed several violent incidents since September 1 leaving at least 12 people, including two women, elderly persons and a retired soldier, dead and over 20 others injured. Of the 12 deaths, six people alone were killed in Jiribam, inhabited by people from different communities.

The official also said that in connection with the students’ protests on Monday and Tuesday in Imphal, 33 people have been arrested and seven juveniles apprehended from various places. Necessary legal proceedings are being taken up against them, he said.

As on Wednesday, Manipur's capital, its adjoining localities, and the three curfew-bound districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal wore a deserted look on Thursday. The security forces were on high alert to foil any attack or ethnic clashes in the state, the official said.

Apprehending fresh trouble in valley regions including capital city Imphal, and its adjoining areas, authorities on Tuesday reimposed curfew for an indefinite period in the three districts. Mobile internet services were also suspended in five districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching for five days (till September 15) and educational institutions closed in view of the students’ protests.

According to officials, the Civil Secretariat and a few other government offices in Imphal were open but many employees were unable to come to offices due to curfew and other reasons.

Except for emergency and medical purposes, most people in the three curfew-bound districts prefer to remain indoors.

In view of the prevailing tension and fear, a huge contingent of security forces including central forces were deployed in the sensitive, mixed-populated, and vulnerable areas of the state. Patrolling by police personnel and paramilitary troopers was underway in most places to foil any untoward incident. The official said that the top officials are closely monitoring the situation round the clock and added that the overall situation in Imphal and other districts remained tense but under control.

Thousands of students staged protests in Imphal on Monday and Tuesday even as security forces lobbed teargas shells and fired in the air to disperse them. Various student bodies claimed that more than 55 students were injured in the clashes with the security personnel and admitted to various hospitals including the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

The students, who have been agitating for the removal of the Security Advisor to the government, and Director General of Police, handing over of the Unified Command charge to the state government, and withdrawal of Central forces from the state, expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that since their demands were not met, all schools and colleges will shut down indefinitely. The student leaders separately met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and highlighted their demands.

Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, K. Kabib on Thursday claimed that the protests, originally intended as peaceful demonstrations, spiralled into violent confrontations with the involvement of instigators involving firearms at Kakwa and the use of petrol bombs at Khwairamband Bazar. "Incidents also included the deployment of slingshots with iron and stone projectiles. The clashes resulted in injuries to over 50 students and more than 10 police personnel, including a Village Defence Force personnel. We are concerned over the involvement of juveniles in these protests," he told the media.

Meanwhile, security forces including Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces and Manipur Police commandos, continued their counter-insurgency operations across the state to nab the militants and recover arms and ammunition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor