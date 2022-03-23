Manipur implements 5-day week for government offices

The Manipur government on Wednesday announced five days working for the state government offices. But instead of it the working hours will be increased and offices will start functioning from 9 am. Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Sing imposed this new rule in his first cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The government also released the statements, which reads “To sync with school timings and enable proper home management as well as ease traffic congestion, school timings will also change with classes starting early at 8 am."

“The new system will improve output and productivity of government servants by providing much-needed rest and rejuvenation on weekends. It will also enable adequate time for school children to productively use afternoon hours" it further reads.

