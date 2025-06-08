Manipur: Internet, Mobile Services Shutdown in Five Districts For Five Days

In order to stop the spread of inflammatory content on social media Manipur govt has suspended internet and mobile data services in five major districts for five days. As per the reports the order was issued late on June 7 by Commissioner cum-secretary N Ashok Kumar, affects Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

The official statement stated that, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur especially in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching & Bishnupur districts… there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation.”

Following protests in Imphal East and West sparked by the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol leader, demonstrators blocked roads with burning tires and furniture, demanding his release. A widely circulated video showed BJP MP Leishemba Sanajaoba confronting security personnel, offering himself for arrest alongside another MLA. The unrest coincided with a security crackdown that resulted in the arrest of three militants from banned groups, including the KCP (PWG) and UPPK, and the recovery of weapons, IEDs, and mortars.

The state remains tense due to the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which has claimed over 260 lives since May 2023. President’s rule was imposed in February after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned.