Manipur is for all, 34 communities living together since time immemorial: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Aug 15 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that the current turmoil and unrest in the state can be resolved, and peace can also be restored by the collective responsibility of the people.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebration at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade ground, the Chief Minister said that Manipur is for all 34 recognised communities who have been living together since time immemorial.

"Manipur is not only for the Meiteis or the Nagas of any one community. Manipur is like a beautiful garden comprising these recognised communities including Tangkhul, Meitei, Meitei Pangal, Vaiphei, Paite, Zomi, Hmar, Simte, Poumai, Anal, Lamkang, Mao, Maram, among others," Biren Singh said.

The presence of the many school students, police and armed personnel, including Arunachal Pradesh armed police personnel March Past contingents in the celebration of the country's Independence Day signifies a 'One India, Strong India and United India', he said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to bring peace in the state, the Chief Minister said Manipur can be safeguarded from those trying to destabilise the state only when the many communities living together in the state stand united.

Stating that the present conflict is between those trying to break Manipur and those for united Manipur, Biren Singh further stressed the need for people to distance themselves from those trying to mislead people with their political agendas.

"It is time for all to stand united against any divisive forces without any political or personal agenda. We can bring peace if we work unitedly instead of instigating one another."

Manipur has also contributed to the country's freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said, observing that in the 1891 Anglo-Manipur War, our forefathers also fearlessly fought against the British.

The Chief Minister also talked of the various initiatives taken up for the welfare of the 'Internally Displaced Persons' (due to ethnic violence) affected by the unfortunate incident since May 3, last year and said that the displaced people are provided shelter at the relief camps and prefabricated houses.

He said the displaced people of both affected communities are provided with essential items and that benefits have been provided to 4 lakh beneficiaries under 46 schemes.

The benefits of the schemes amounting to around Rs 300 crore are provided to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer, he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the digitisation of official work and stressed on the use of e-service portals, applications and websites.

He also highlighted the launching of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Assembly recently.

The Chief Minister further expressed the commitment of the government to work harder to make up for the lost time and take Manipur back to what it was before.

