Manipur Police claim radical outfit Arambai Tenggol behind officer's abduction

Imphal, Feb 29 The Manipur Police claimed on Thursday that radical Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol on Tuesday attacked the house of a police officer, abducted him and intimidated his family members by opening fire in the air, besides vandalising properties.

A senior police officer said that Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Moirangthem Amit Singh, was also abducted, beaten and later released after the timely intervention by the security forces.

This is the first time that the police have publicly condemned the activities of Arambai Tenggol, an influential radical Meitei organisation.

The police said that the members of Arambai Tenggol carried out a targeted attack on the Additional SP, and attacked the residence and properties of the police officer.

“Moirangthem Amit Singh, Inspector P. Achouba Meitei and others have been working tirelessly and contributing to the efforts to ensure law and order in the state, especially in the Imphal West District,” a police statement said.

The statement added that the police department has been putting all-out efforts to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state, as it appealed to the general public to extend cooperation to the police.

Besides, Arambai Tenggol is also engaging in many anti-social activities like assaulting civilians, snatching vehicles from public and government officials etc., the police said.

They are also indulging in extorting money from the common people and businessmen, the statement said.

“The Arambai Tenggol cadres are garnering false support from the public in the garb of protecting the people, but they are actually committing many anti-social activities and criminal acts. Manipur Police remain committed to guard and protect the lives and properties of the public,” it added.

On January 24, Arambai Tenggol leaders had called Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba, former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, and all the 37 Meitei community MLAs to the Kangla Fort in Imphal, and urged them to sign a resolution detailing six charters of demands put forth by the organisation.

The cadres of the organisation reportedly humiliated and physically assaulted three Meitei community MLAs, including state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh and two legislators from the ruling BJP, inside the Kangla Fort despite heavy security deployment there.

