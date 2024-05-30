Manipur Rains: 3 Killed, Thousands Affected by Floods in Imphal Valley

Three people were killed and thousands were affected by floods caused by heavy rainfall in Manipur's Imphal Valley, officials reported on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Thonglang Road in Senapati district on Wednesday. Additionally, an 83-year-old woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati River, officials reported.

In Imphal a 75-year-old man died of electrocution on Wednesday when he came in contact with an electric pole during rain, they said. The overflowing Imphal River inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses in Imphal Valley, as a result, people took shelter at nearby community halls, they said.

