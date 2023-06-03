Manipur: Security forces recover 40 looted sophisticated arms

Imphal, June 3 The security forces in Manipur have recovered 40 sophisticated automatic arms that were looted when the ethnic riots broke out, from the police and various security forces, an official said on Saturday.

Defence sources said that the Army and Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) commenced area domination operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday.

"As part of a joint strategy for recovery of snatched weapons, these operations are significant for restoring peace and would continue in a calibrated manner. Conducted under the surveillance cover of drones and quad-copters, the operations have so far resulted in recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores," a Defence spokesperson said.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal on Thursday, 144 sophisticated looted arms were surrendered in different districts till Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the Defence spokesperson said that during the conduct of these operations, adequate measures were undertaken to ensure that the locals are not harassed and personal safety and security is maintained.

Following the directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, security forces have once again appealed to all those in possession of snatched weapons to surrender the same at the earliest to ensure peace and stability in Manipur.

Security forces also warned that failure to surrender these weapons would make all such people liable for strict legal action.

Shah, on the last day of his four-day visit to violence -hit Manipur on Thursday, requested all concerned to surrender their weapons to the security forces and administration, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against those who possess arms and ammunition.

Media reports claimed that thousands of different types of arms and large quantities of ammunition were looted by the miscreants and the agitated mob from many police stations and security camps during the ethnic violence since May 9.

Police said that except one incident in Imphal West district, no major violent incident has been reported in the last 24 hours.

At least 15 people were injured when suspected armed Kuki militants attacked two villages in Manipur's Imphal West district. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Officials said that currently, around 37,450 people from different communities are being sheltered in 272 relief camps, including community halls, in 13 districts.

The Army, Assam Rifles, various CAPF, state police and Manipur Rifles personnel have continued their vigil and operations in all the 11 trouble-torn districts.

Officials said that curfew was relaxed for 7-12 hours in most of the districts, including Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor