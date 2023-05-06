Manipur situation improved after security forces intervention says DGP

Imphal (Mpur) [India], May 6 : The situation in violence-hit Mpur has improved after the intervention of security forces, according to the State's Director General of Police P Doungel.

While talking to , Doungel said, "Because of the security forces, the situation has improved and we have received strict orders that must not spare those who contribute to violence and strict action must be taken against them."

"Various kinds of forces have been deployed in Mpur including RAF, BSF, CRPF etc. To manage all the forces Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor. While the State government appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Mpur, the State DGP said.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi on Friday said, "The government both at the Centre and in Mpur should be more proactive they should put down this mindless violence in an impartial manner and culprits should be brought to justice."

Mpur Government requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4 in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of the northeastern State.

"As a result of the proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence since last night", the Indian Army had said in a statement on May 5 evening.

The Army said that situation in Mpur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army had stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the situation in Mpur through a video conference meeting with state Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials in the state as well as the Centre.

A total of 10 more compes (nearly 1,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were also dispatched to the violence-hit state earlier in the day on Friday following orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

On Thursday, Shah had held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of Mpur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam. To keep the situation in control, five Rapid Action Force (RAF) compes of the Central Reserve Police Force along with other CAPF compes were dispatched to Mpur on Thursday.

According to the Army statement, in the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish a blockade, towards which a firm and synergized response coupled with the induction of additional columns ensured control of Security Forces over the situation.

Proactive rescue operations, the conduct of flag marches, area domination, and interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were and are being undertaken, it said.

According to the Army statement, a total of approximately 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose of Company Operating Bases and Military Garrisons.

As of date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law and order in Mpur at the earliest.

Indian Army remains committed to restoring law and order and appeals for peace and urges all communities to shun the path of violence, the statement added.

As Indian Army and the Assam Rifles continue their efforts to evacuate and provide assistance to affected people in violence-hit Mpur, locals praised the efforts of security forces and thanked them for providing a "security blanket".

A video shared by Indian Army shows glimpses of families rescued from violence-hit areas and their stay within Army and Assam Rifles premises. As per the army a total of about 13,000 people have been provided accommodation within their campus.

The Indian Army also urged the citizens to rely only on content from official and verified sources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor