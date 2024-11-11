Manipur Violence: 11 Suspected Militants Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jiribam

Eleven suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday, according to officials. The clash, which occurred at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, also left two CRPF personnel injured. Heavily armed militants set fire to several shops, attacked homes, and targeted a nearby CRPF camp, triggering the intense exchange of fire, the officials added.

Five civilians were still missing, officials said, adding that it was not clear whether they were kidnapped by the retreating militants or were in hiding after the attack began.

The bodies of the deceased militants were brought to the Borobekra police station, officials confirmed. They also stated that the condition of one of the two injured CRPF personnel is serious.

