Manipur Violence Case: Supreme Court Orders Kuki Organization to Provide Evidence for Leaked Audio Clips

Supreme Court on Friday directed a Kuki organization to provide evidence supporting the authenticity of leaked audio clips that were used in a plea seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged involvement of Manipur's chief minister in the ongoing ethnic violence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra emphasized its role as a constitutional court and expressed concern over any efforts to "brush things under the carpet."

The court instructed advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), to submit material that would validate the credibility of the audio clips in question.