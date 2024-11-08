No Internet Required for UPI Payments with This Feature; What Is the Limit?

The use of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has seen a significant rise recently, with many preferring online payments for instant transactions. Besides being secure, UPI allows users to transfer money from one account to another in seconds via several apps, including Google Pay (GPay), BHIM UPI App, Amazon Pay, etc., reducing the need to carry cash and saving time.

The central government has also been taking steps to promote UPI payments, and the facility has been introduced in countries outside India, such as the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, an important update related to UPI payments has introduced.

How Much Can You Pay Without an Internet Connection?

If you don’t have a smartphone or lack internet access, you can still make UPI payments. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made digital payments easier for both feature phone and smartphone users with UPI 123Pay. Using UPI 123Pay, you can make transactions up to Rs 10,000 without an internet connection.

Ways To Pay Without Internet

Voice Payments through IVR: Users without smartphones can make payments via Interactive Voice Response (IVR). By dialing a specific IVR number, users can complete payments by following prompts on their keypad.

Proximity Sound-Based Payments: This method enables payments through a special tone on a proximity device (POD). You can make the payment by tapping your phone on the POD device.

Missed Call Payments: To pay via missed call, users dial a specific number and receive a call back, where they can confirm the transaction by entering their UPI PIN.

Feature Phone App Payments: Users with feature phones can also make UPI payments through an app on their device.

These options make UPI accessible even without a smartphone or internet connection, further expanding the reach of digital payments across India.