Manipur Violence: Clashes Erupt After Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd in Imphal (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 1, 2024 01:47 PM2024-08-01T13:47:35+5:302024-08-01T13:48:07+5:30

Clashes erupted between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East ...

Manipur Violence: Clashes Erupt After Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd in Imphal (Watch Video) | Manipur Violence: Clashes Erupt After Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd in Imphal (Watch Video)

Manipur Violence: Clashes Erupt After Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd in Imphal (Watch Video)

Clashes erupted between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday, August 1, after tear gas was used to disperse a protest rally.

Approximately 100 IDPs from the Akampat relief camp in the district attempted to stage a protest but were stopped by security forces, leading to an altercation.

Visuals From Imphal East

The relief camp residents, holding placards and banners, were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ethnic violence in the state so they could return to their homes at Moreh in Tengnoupal district and other areas.

Open in app
Tags :Manipur ViolenceManipurImphal