Manipur Violence: Clashes Erupt After Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd in Imphal (Watch Video)

Clashes erupted between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday, August 1, after tear gas was used to disperse a protest rally.

Approximately 100 IDPs from the Akampat relief camp in the district attempted to stage a protest but were stopped by security forces, leading to an altercation.

Visuals From Imphal East

#UTVideo: Police in Imphal's Singjamei area resorted to firing several rounds of tear gas as protesters clashed with #ManipurPolice on Thursday. A mass rally organized by the Committee on Protection of Meetei Victims (COPMeV) in Singjamei quickly escalated as demonstrators… pic.twitter.com/YUTSugd7Vo — Ukhrul Times (@ukhrultimes) August 1, 2024

The relief camp residents, holding placards and banners, were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ethnic violence in the state so they could return to their homes at Moreh in Tengnoupal district and other areas.