Manipur Violence: Clashes Erupt After Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd in Imphal (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 1, 2024 01:47 PM2024-08-01T13:47:35+5:302024-08-01T13:48:07+5:30
Clashes erupted between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday, August 1, after tear gas was used to disperse a protest rally.
Approximately 100 IDPs from the Akampat relief camp in the district attempted to stage a protest but were stopped by security forces, leading to an altercation.
Visuals From Imphal East
#UTVideo: Police in Imphal's Singjamei area resorted to firing several rounds of tear gas as protesters clashed with #ManipurPolice on Thursday. A mass rally organized by the Committee on Protection of Meetei Victims (COPMeV) in Singjamei quickly escalated as demonstrators… pic.twitter.com/YUTSugd7Vo— Ukhrul Times (@ukhrultimes) August 1, 2024
The relief camp residents, holding placards and banners, were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ethnic violence in the state so they could return to their homes at Moreh in Tengnoupal district and other areas.