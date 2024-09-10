Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed in Three Districts Following Student Protest

Prohibitory orders were imposed in three districts of Manipur a day after student protests demanding the restoration of peace in the strife-torn state rocked Imphal Valley. An indefinite curfew, preventing people from coming outside their houses, was clamped in Imphal East and West districts, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS were imposed in Thoubal.

"Due to the developing law and order situation in the district, earlier orders of curfew relaxation stand cancelled with immediate effect from 11 am of September 10. Hence, there is total curfew in Imphal East district with immediate effect until further orders," an order issued by the district magistrate said.

Another order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West said, "In supersession of all earlier orders, curfew relaxation period for September 10 is hereby lifted with effect from 11 am of today." "Restriction on the movement of people outside their respective residences was lifted from September 1 last year," it said.

Manipur Violence: 46-Year-Old Woman Killed After Getting Caught in Crossfire.

Earlier, curfew relaxation for September 10 was lifted from 5 am to 10 pm but was superseded with the latest order. Essential services, including media, electricity, court and health, are, however, exempted from the purview of the curfew, it said.

Student Protest in Imphal

Curfew imposed in three districts - Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal - of Manipur.#ManipurNews#ManipurProtestspic.twitter.com/ewfViS3H95 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2024

The orders from the two Imphal districts came in the wake of students planning to intensify their protests demanding the removal of the DGP and security advisor to the state government for their alleged inability to deal with the law and order situation in the state. The prohibitory orders in Thoubal prevented the assembly of five or more persons as police claimed that at least one personnel was hit on the thigh by a bullet fired from among the protesting students in the district on Monday.

Visuals From Imphal West District

VIDEO | Manipur Violence: Visuals from Imphal West district where curfew has been imposed. https://t.co/MxWjNN170Spic.twitter.com/wiWU0loshp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2024

Meanwhile, hundreds of students from various schools and colleges spent the night at camps set up at Khwairamband Women Market in Imphal. The students, in their uniforms, were helped by women shopkeepers to set up camps at the market.