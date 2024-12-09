Manipur Violence: Government Lifts Mobile Internet Ban in Nine Districts

The Manipur government lifted its ban on internet services on Monday, citing improvements in the state's law and order situation after recent violent incidents. The suspension of internet and data services was lifted in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

Manipur Government withdraws mobile internet ban in nine districts



After reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet services, Manipur Government has decided to lift all forms of temporary suspension of… pic.twitter.com/y0LOFY2mhG — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 9, 2024

An order issued by the state home commissioner stated that after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its impact on internet operations, the government decided to lift the temporary suspension. However, the state government urged internet users to refrain from activities that could disrupt the law and order, warning that such actions may lead to future suspensions.

The internet services, including broadband, were initially suspended on November 16 after violence broke out in Imphal. The unrest followed the discovery of the bodies of six Meitei civilians from Jiribam, including three children and women, who were allegedly abducted and killed by Kuki militants. The incident sparked widespread protests in the Imphal Valley, with mobs attacking the homes of legislators and ministers, setting properties on fire.

While the initial internet suspension was intended to last two days, it was extended multiple times as the violence continued.

On the same day, the Supreme Court directed the Manipur government to provide details of buildings and properties that were burned, looted, or trespassed during the ethnic violence that has plagued the region since May 2023.