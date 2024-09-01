Manipur Violence: Kuki-Zo Rallies for Separate Administration, New Delhi Calls for Action Against CM

Tensions have flared once again in Manipur, with the Kuki-Jo community staging three rallies across tribal-dominated areas on Saturday. The protesters are demanding a separate administration and have condemned Chief Minister N. Biren Singh over an alleged offensive audio clip. The rallies took place in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts. In Churachandpur, the protest began at the Anglo Kuki War Gate in Lishang and ended at Shanti Maidan in Tuibong after covering about six kilometers. In Kangpokpi, hundreds marched from the Keithelmanbi Military Colony to Thomas Maidan, spanning eight kilometers. A similar protest was held in Moreh town on the India-Myanmar border.

In response to the unrest, police reported that unidentified assailants set fire to the ancestral home of BJP spokesperson Michael Lamjathang in Penial village, Tuibong sub-division, on Saturday morning. The attackers also torched a car parked on the premises. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his condemnation on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Targeting our people (in this case Thadu) in the name of peace rally is a deeply disturbing trend. Such provocative actions will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against concerned authorities who fail to provide adequate security despite being forewarned of potential danger."

In addition to the local protests, there were also strong demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, led by the Kuki Students Organization. Kuki community members from Delhi-NCR participated, holding placards with the Chief Minister's photo. The protesters are reacting to the alleged offensive remarks made by Chief Minister Biren Singh in the controversial audio clip. They called for action against the Chief Minister rather than his resignation, citing ongoing atrocities against their community over the past 16 months.