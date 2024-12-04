Manipur Violence: Mobile Internet Ban Extended Till December 5 in 9 Districts

The Manipur government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state until December 5. An order issued by the home department said the suspension was extended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, and Jiribam until 5.15 pm on December 5.

“The state govt after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with the general operation of internet services has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services...,” it said.

Internet services have been temporarily suspended since November 16, after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children in Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam, respectively.