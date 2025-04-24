Manipur Violence: Restriction Imposed in Two Villages of Kamjong District after Arson Attack

On Wednesday, The District Magistrate of Kamjong imposed restrictions in two villages of Manipur After an arson attack by unidentified armed people. As per the official sources the attack took place around 9Am in Gampal and Haiyang villages under the Sahamphung sub-division in Kamjong district headquarters, near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Following which The District Magistrate ordered restrictions, prohibiting the movement of residents of the affected villages until further order.

Also Read: Perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack must be given harshest punishment: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

A significant risk to law and order and may disrupt peace and public tranquility in the area,” the order said. Citing Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the district magistrate has prohibited movement for residents of affected villages, effective from 2 pm Wednesday until further notice.Police reported an incident approximately 80 kilometers east of Chassad police station, near the Indo-Myanmar border; casualties are unconfirmed.