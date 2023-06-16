Manipur violence: We hope to achieve peace at earliest, says CM Biren Singh

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 16 : Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the government is holding discussions at multiple levels and assured that action will be taken against those involved in violence.

In a fresh violence case reported on Wednesday in Manipur, nine people were killed and 10 others were injured on Wednesday.

Notably, Manipur has seen ethnic violence since last month.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, CM Biren Singh said, "As per our commitment, we are contacting everyone, we are discussing at various levels. The governor has also constituted a peace committee and consultation with peace committee members will start. I hope that with the support of the people of the state, we will achieve peace at the earliest."

He said that it is not easy to say that the situation will improve suddenly but the incidents of violence are reducing in the state.

"Most people have some feelings because someone has lost their near and dear ones. Somebody has lost their property. So, those kinds of emotions are there. So, we can't immediately say that everything will be alright. But you have seen that with the efforts of the government, and by involving the people, it is reducing," Singh further said.

The Chief Minister further assured that action will be taken against the culprits of violence.

"Nine people were killed, and incidents of arson were reported. This is very sad. The combing operation has started to find out the culprits. I assure the people of the state, we will definitely book the culprits as per the law of the land," he said.

Manipur has seen violence since early May following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The Manipur High Court had asked the state government to consider including the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes (STs) list. The state government has extended the internet ban in the state until June 15 in view of the prevailing situation.

In the wake of the violence, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur for four days from May 29 and announced a series of measures to restore peace in the state.

He held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of various political parties, civil society, women and tribal groups and senior officials. Shah had also announced that a peace committee would be formed in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor