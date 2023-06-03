Manish Sisodia couldn't meet ailing wife, hospitalised before his arrival

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia could not meet his ailing wife at their residence on Saturday as her condition deteriorated and had to be taken to the LNJP Hospital, after getting interim relief to meet his ailing wife.

A senior jail official said Sisodia was taken to his residence around 9 am under security cover but, Seema Sisodia was already taken to the hospital, before the arrival of her husband.

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the AAP leader, arrested in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government’s excise policy, to meet his ailing wife at his residence. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since. The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30. He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody.