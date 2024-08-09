Manish Sisodia Gets Bail; Verdict A Slap On Dictatorship, Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday (August 9) hailed the apex court over its decision to grant bail to jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities case. Singh expressed delight by saying the verdict is the victory of truth.

This is the victory of truth. As I have said earlier, there is no truth/evidence in this case. Our leaders were forcibly put in jail. Manish Sisodia was kept in jail for 17 months... I thank the Supreme Court that we got justice and the decision has come in favor of AAP and every worker is excited. I pray to God that Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain also come out of jail soon. This is a slap on the dictatorship of the central government."

The SC said that trial court's finding that Sisodia delayed trial in Delhi Excise Policy case is not correct and refused to accept CBI and ED contention of blaming Sisodia for delay in trial. Sisodia has been asked to surrender his passport. He was in prison for 18 months.A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan stated that the AAP leader was deprived of the right to speedy trial by the trial court and High Court. Following the announcement, sweets were distributed at the residence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.